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The Inventor of PCR Test Shares That Dr. Anthony Fauci Is a Liar
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154 views • September 15, 2021
The Inventor of PCR Test Shares That Dr. Anthony Fauci Is a Liar
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year
Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year
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