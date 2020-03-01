© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oh, Suzanna
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • March 01, 2020
Oh! Susanna Lyrics:
Well, I come from Alabama with my banjo on my knee
And I'm bound for Louisiana, my true love for to see
Well, it rained all night the day I left
The weather it was dry
The sun so hot I froze myself
Susanna don't you cry
Oh! Susanna, oh don't you cry for me
Well, I come from Alabama with my banjo on my knee
I had a dream the other night
When everything was still
I dreamed I saw Susanna
She was coming down the hill
A red, red rose was in her mouth
A tear was in her eye
Said I come from…
Well, I come from Alabama with my banjo on my knee
And I'm bound for Louisiana, my true love for to see
Well, it rained all night the day I left
The weather it was dry
The sun so hot I froze myself
Susanna don't you cry
Oh! Susanna, oh don't you cry for me
Well, I come from Alabama with my banjo on my knee
I had a dream the other night
When everything was still
I dreamed I saw Susanna
She was coming down the hill
A red, red rose was in her mouth
A tear was in her eye
Said I come from…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.