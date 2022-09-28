Will the County Sheriffs Prosecute against the dangers of untested medical experiments?

Info: https://danhappel.com/finding-solutions-legal-medical-solutions-in-troubled-times/

FINDING SOLUTIONS- legal & medical solutions in troubled times

https://prosecutenow.io/We have a unique opportunity to stand with County Sheriffs and Medical Professionals to identify and prosecute against the dangers of untested medical experiments. https://prosecutenow.io/

The best counter to their genocidal agenda is; although an uphill battle, use the law and the court systems to illustrate their diabolical plans and bring them before the court of public opinion. Not easy, but do-able under our current legal system.

A case in point is the Covid-19 plandemic and the unconstitutional mandates to force the entire population to submit to the JABs.

The evidence is mounting that it was never about curing the disease, it was about forcing the entire population to be vaccinated with a technology that we knew very little about.

This technology has the capability to change our DNA and impact our physiological makeup in ways that few outside of the Big Pharma inner circle truly understand.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the cure is infinitely more deadly than the disease.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

