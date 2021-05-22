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CCP Researcher: China Won the Biowarfare, The Western Model Has Failed 中共研究員稱中國贏得生物戰 西方模式不值得彷效"
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32 views • May 22, 2021
China Communist Party (CCP) adviser Ping Chen says CCP has won the "biological war."
After this biological war, he says, "the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape.":
#Covid #China
After this biological war, he says, "the U.S. was beaten back to its original shape.":
#Covid #China
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