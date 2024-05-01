Jesus is calling out to you. Are you listening?
It doesn't matter how much good you are trying to do, or how much you faithfully read the Scriptures if you are not, also, listening. Elijah—through all the storms, raging fires, and earthquakes—was also listening, and he did not come out of that cave and cry out to God until he HEARD what the Hebrew calls a thin silence. When he did he reacted immediately. Will you?
Are you listening?
#Matthew, #Nicodemus, #AreYouListening
