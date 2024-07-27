Be grateful for what you do have 🙏

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People tend to focus on what is lacking or goes wrong, but remind yourself of what to be grateful for!
Health, a roof over your head, food on the table, clean clothes to wear.. things we take for granted but shouldn't be. I know what it is like to lose everything; job, house, health, belongings, money, friends, family, but God never abandoned me and gave me another chance. Starting over once again, knowing I can do it ! 🙏 With God nothing is impossible.
And ofcourse we keep laughing 🤭😂🤣🙋🏼♀️ Laughter is the souls' delight.