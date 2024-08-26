Double Trouble For Iran In Biblical Prophecy

Iran in Bible End Times Prophecy will have double trouble. See check out the first video I made to get a quick update then watch the video put out by Bill Salus from Prophecy Depot for details on what will happen to Iran in Bible Prophecy.

Summary Of The Order Of Events:

1)Jeremiah 49: God’s wrath comes upon the leaders of Iran

2)a) Psalm 83: (Inner Circle) countries that border Israel and have been enemies for years with Israel will fight the Israelites.

b) The destruction of Damascus prophecy is not part of the Psalm 83, but this prophecy happens at the same time as Psalm 83.

3)Ezekiel 38: the countries that do not border Israel (Outer Circle) and have not necessarily been in contention with Israel will go after them for their resources. Countries like Russia, Turkey and Iran, (nine coalitions)





