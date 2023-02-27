First the Father, then the Son, and now the Holy Spirit. Green Lighting.

A brief observation.

Acts chapter 9 verse 17: "so ananias departed and entered the house. And laying his hands on him he said, "Brother Saul the Lord Jesus who appeared to you on the road by which you came, has sent me that you may regain your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit."

John chapter 7 verse 39: "Now this he said about the Spirit, which those who believed in him were to receive; for as yet the Spirit had not been given, because Jesus was not yet glorified."