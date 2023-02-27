First the Father, then the Son, and now the Holy Spirit. Green Lighting.

First the Father, then the Son, now the Holy Spirit. 12-22-22





Just about immediately after the Garden of Eden, God the Father started working on a plan to save the human race. First, God the Father went to Noah, then Moses, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, etc. Then God the Father sent his Son the Lord Jesus Christ. So it went Father, Son, and now the Holy Spirit, after Pentecost, and into the Age of Grace. Maybe, this is why it is the only unforgivable sin to blaspheme

against the Holy Spirit, as Mark chapter 3 verse 29 states. It could be, the Holy Spirit is the last chance the human race has for a good eternity. Have a great day.

Acts chapter 9 verse 17: "so ananias departed and entered the house. And laying his hands on him he said, "Brother Saul the Lord Jesus who appeared to you on the road by which you came, has sent me that you may regain your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit."

John chapter 7 verse 39: "Now this he said about the Spirit, which those who believed in him were to receive; for as yet the Spirit had not been given, because Jesus was not yet glorified."