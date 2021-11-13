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The Truth About The Zika Virus Outbreak
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339 views • November 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3199/the-truth-about-the-zika-virus-outbreak
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3199-the-truth-about-the-zika-virus-outbreak
An estimated 1.5 million people have been infected during the recent Zika Virus Outbreak in Brazil. First discovered in 1947, the Zika Virus made its way to South America, Central America and the Caribbean for the first time in 2015.
With possible links to Guillain-Barré syndrome, Microcephaly and other devastating birth defects – fears around the spread of Zika have grown in recent weeks and scary news headlines reflect growing concern. From conspiracy theories around Genetically Modified Mosquitoes to demands for increased research and investment into a Zika Virus vaccine – the reactions have been rapid and startling.
What is the Truth About The Zika Virus Outbreak?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/zika-virus
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3199-the-truth-about-the-zika-virus-outbreak
An estimated 1.5 million people have been infected during the recent Zika Virus Outbreak in Brazil. First discovered in 1947, the Zika Virus made its way to South America, Central America and the Caribbean for the first time in 2015.
With possible links to Guillain-Barré syndrome, Microcephaly and other devastating birth defects – fears around the spread of Zika have grown in recent weeks and scary news headlines reflect growing concern. From conspiracy theories around Genetically Modified Mosquitoes to demands for increased research and investment into a Zika Virus vaccine – the reactions have been rapid and startling.
What is the Truth About The Zika Virus Outbreak?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/zika-virus
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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