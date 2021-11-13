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The Truth About The Zika Virus Outbreak
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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339 views • November 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3199/the-truth-about-the-zika-virus-outbreak
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3199-the-truth-about-the-zika-virus-outbreak

An estimated 1.5 million people have been infected during the recent Zika Virus Outbreak in Brazil. First discovered in 1947, the Zika Virus made its way to South America, Central America and the Caribbean for the first time in 2015.

With possible links to Guillain-Barré syndrome, Microcephaly and other devastating birth defects – fears around the spread of Zika have grown in recent weeks and scary news headlines reflect growing concern. From conspiracy theories around Genetically Modified Mosquitoes to demands for increased research and investment into a Zika Virus vaccine – the reactions have been rapid and startling.

What is the Truth About The Zika Virus Outbreak?

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/zika-virus

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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