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France - COMPULSORY HEALTH PASSES destroying what little is left of businesses
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30 views • September 04, 2021
Description from No_Face_Masks
Macron, the NWO stooge is continuing the destruction of small and medium sized businesses by insisting on forced vaccines and health passes. He doesn't care if millions of French citizens lives are destroyed and they are reduced to poverty.
Macron, the NWO stooge is continuing the destruction of small and medium sized businesses by insisting on forced vaccines and health passes. He doesn't care if millions of French citizens lives are destroyed and they are reduced to poverty.
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