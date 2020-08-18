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CANNA WORLD EXPO - MONETIZING PRIVATE COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS SOLVES MEDIA CENSORSHIP
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7 views • August 18, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO’S ONLINE WORLD CONFERENCE
CANNA WORLD EXPO is infotainment; where the roads of entertainment and education meet. CWE's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
CWE sincerely appreciates Sound Wi-fi's CEO for sharing a unique private communications platform that can be monetized, provides continuous connectivity in rural to heavily trafficked areas, and provides an alternative to 5G. This solution is private, eliminates media censorship of content, and much more.
For additional details on how to translate Engineering to simpler terms, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com/contact ;)
CANNA WORLD EXPO is infotainment; where the roads of entertainment and education meet. CWE's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.
CWE sincerely appreciates Sound Wi-fi's CEO for sharing a unique private communications platform that can be monetized, provides continuous connectivity in rural to heavily trafficked areas, and provides an alternative to 5G. This solution is private, eliminates media censorship of content, and much more.
For additional details on how to translate Engineering to simpler terms, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com/contact ;)
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