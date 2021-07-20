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FULL SHOW: The Truth Is Now Out That Trump Won The Election; How Will America Respond?
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370 views • July 20, 2021
Owen Shroyer highlights how the deadly COVID vaccine news is getting out despite the censorship and how the election theft of 2020 is also going mainstream. This has major implications in the near future, so how will the mainstream media and Democrat party respond to their big lies being exposed? More Republicans are calling for audits in their states as the overwhelming proof of fraud from Arizona and Georgia is undeniable. Owen opens up the phone lines for first time callers. Rene Kruger joins the show from South Africa to give an update on the turmoil and violence we saw happening last week.
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