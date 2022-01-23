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BASES2015 Graham Harvey The Dangers of Agriculture
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22 views • January 23, 2022
Graham Harvey is a script write for the BBC Radio 4 series, The Archers, and an author of several books on the aspects of agriculture, especially since the great changes made during World War 2. Here he explains the dangers of these changes, with serious consequences to the future of the earth's ability to feed the population, due to these changes.
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