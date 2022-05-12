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5/11/2022 Miles Guo: This year Elon Musk will be facing four disasters: (1) the disaster of Tesla stock and its factory in Shanghai; (2) the disaster of Twitter acquisition; (3) the disaster in rocket launching; (4) Elon Musk is still dreaming of collaborating with the CCP. All his collaborations and collusions with the CCP will only lead to political disasters