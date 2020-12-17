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** PATRIOTS TAKE CHARGE OF THE DOJ! **
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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725 views • December 17, 2020
** The Case Is Being Built, Crime Of The Century, The Eagle Has Landed
W22 Report – 15/Dec/2020 - https://x22report.com/
-- The foot soldiers of the [CB]/[DS] are now pushing darkness. They are preparing to shutdown as many businesses as possible. They will make it impossible for people to make a living, they need to destroy the economy to usher in the reset. Trump continues on, he just deregulated efficiency standards, which will create more jobs and businesses. The [DS]/MSM are pushing everything they have. They are preparing for the next phase when Trump and the patriots show election fraud. Trump places the pieces into position. The stealth bomber was revealed, the eagle has now landed. Next phase of the election case coming up, we are witnessing the destruction of the old guard, the people will soon learn that this was the crime of the century.
** William Barr Will Resign As Attorney General, Trump Says; Deputy AG Jeff Rosen To Become Acting AG
Benzinga, Jason Shubnell – 14/ Dec 2020
-- William Barr will be leaving his position as U.S. attorney general on Dec. 23, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump said in a series of tweets.
"Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!"
Barr has served as AG since February 2019, replacing Jeff Sessions. He had previously served as AG from 1991-1993.
Trump has spent the better part of two months claiming there was voter fraud in the 2020 election. Shortly before Trump's tweets on Monday afternoon, the Electoral College was officially called for President-elect Joe Biden.
"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier in December.
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current eventspoliticaldojflynndeputy attorney generalx22 report
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