'Intentional' S2E6 Thursday 7-24-25 'Live'

"We Need More Of Dr. Moore" with Guest Dr. Kirk Moore





It's time to Be Intentional! Dr. Moore was facing 35 years in prison for honoring his oath to 'do no harm.' Five days into the trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed all charges while publicly recognizing the unjust nature of the prosecution. She credited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee for their advocacy in securing this outcome.





