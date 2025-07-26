'Intentional' S2E6 Thursday 7-24-25 'Live'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We Need More Of Dr. Moore" with Guest Dr. Kirk Moore
It's time to Be Intentional! Dr. Moore was facing 35 years in prison for honoring his oath to 'do no harm.' Five days into the trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed all charges while publicly recognizing the unjust nature of the prosecution. She credited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee for their advocacy in securing this outcome.
