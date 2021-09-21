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Clay Clark's Interview On The Digital Soldier Network with Jeff Dow | How Do We Save This Nation?
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40 views • September 21, 2021
Clay Clark's Interview On The Digital Soldier Network with Jeff Dow | What Can We All Do to Save This Nation?
Learn More About Jeff Dow's Show Today At:
https://rumble.com/vmoqcr-interview-with-clay-clark-from-the-health-and-freedom-tour.html
Links from the show today:
https://thrivetimeshow.com
https://timetofreeamerica.com
Documentary About Donald Trump from Wolf Rock Pictures
https://thetrumpiknow.com/
Truth About COVID-19
https://thrivetimeshow.com/coronavirus
Doctors Who Can Help
Jim Meehan, MD - successfully treats COVID, help recovering from jab
https://meehanmd.com
Dr. Mark Sherwood - successfully treats COVID, help recoverin from jab
https://sherwood.tv
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - doctor, speaker, consultant, vaccines and current events
https://drtenpenny.com
Topics to Research and Explore:
-Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset
https://youtu.be/kpW9JcWxKq0
-Epstein master race
-MRNA luciferase patent #060606 made by Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, Marina Abramovic, Charles Lieber
-Congress HB666
-Google Chrome logo is "666" meaning false truths and false God
-CORONA means "666" in numerology
-coronavirus vaccine contains graphene oxide, a nanobot technology activated by 5G
-Thomas Renz, Ohio attorney files lawsuits against CDC, Fauci
https://www.oann.com/multiple-lawsuits-filed-against-cdc-dr-fauci/
-gain of function research using "fresh but never frozen" fetal tissue
For links back to all of my platforms:
https://linktr.ee/dsnjeff
Learn More About Jeff Dow's Show Today At:
https://rumble.com/vmoqcr-interview-with-clay-clark-from-the-health-and-freedom-tour.html
Links from the show today:
https://thrivetimeshow.com
https://timetofreeamerica.com
Documentary About Donald Trump from Wolf Rock Pictures
https://thetrumpiknow.com/
Truth About COVID-19
https://thrivetimeshow.com/coronavirus
Doctors Who Can Help
Jim Meehan, MD - successfully treats COVID, help recovering from jab
https://meehanmd.com
Dr. Mark Sherwood - successfully treats COVID, help recoverin from jab
https://sherwood.tv
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - doctor, speaker, consultant, vaccines and current events
https://drtenpenny.com
Topics to Research and Explore:
-Klaus Schwab and The Great Reset
https://youtu.be/kpW9JcWxKq0
-Epstein master race
-MRNA luciferase patent #060606 made by Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, Marina Abramovic, Charles Lieber
-Congress HB666
-Google Chrome logo is "666" meaning false truths and false God
-CORONA means "666" in numerology
-coronavirus vaccine contains graphene oxide, a nanobot technology activated by 5G
-Thomas Renz, Ohio attorney files lawsuits against CDC, Fauci
https://www.oann.com/multiple-lawsuits-filed-against-cdc-dr-fauci/
-gain of function research using "fresh but never frozen" fetal tissue
For links back to all of my platforms:
https://linktr.ee/dsnjeff
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