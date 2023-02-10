Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Araucanos Indigenous Holocaust
27 views
channel image
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
Published Yesterday |
Donate

freedomofspeech1111

Ernesto Olguin

09/02/2023

The government is still wiping out the native population worldwide. Silence is approval. Los Araucanos were wiped out by the Spanish Conquistadores.

Silent acquiescence in the face of tyranny is no better than outright agreement. 

Keywords
holocaustindigenousaraucanos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket