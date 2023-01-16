Alien Abduction Ep 1:Testimony-Abductee,The Elder Race, Nordics, Nephilim Hybrid Army of the Fallen.

This is the first of many videos I will be doing to tell my accounts of the abductions I have had my entire life. You will find truth here not the lies the world would like you to believe! I no longer keep their secretes. If you have been abducted and you need to talk about it privately please write me and if you would like to share your story please write me as well. If you have had any supernatural experiences let me know and I will share your story!!
or write me [email protected] [email protected]
Website: https://www.battlebornbelievers.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@battlebornbelievers
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BattleBornBBB
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/battlebornbelievers/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BattleBornBelievers/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dtikhr9H52gbnvkogL3zQ
Iconnect: iconnectfx.com/battle_born_believers
Patreon: patreon.com/user?u=83711333
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/battlebornbelievers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.