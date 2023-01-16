Create New Account
Alien Abduction Ep 1:Testimony-Abductee,The Elder Race, Nordics, Nephilim Hybrid Army of the Fallen.
100 views
Battle Born Believers
Published 18 hours ago |
This is the first of many videos I will be doing to tell my accounts of the abductions I have had my entire life. You will find truth here not the lies the world would like you to believe! I no longer keep their secretes. If you have been abducted and you need to talk about it privately please write me and if you would like to share your story please write me as well. If you have had any supernatural experiences let me know and I will share your story!!

or write me [email protected] [email protected]

Website: https://www.battlebornbelievers.com/
