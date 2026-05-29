The Longevity Secret: It's All About Your Muscles

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* Low muscle mass increases frailty, fall risks, and health complications, significantly impacting longevity and healthy aging outcomes.
* Strength training supports immunity, bone health, blood sugar balance, and cellular longevity through resistance exercise benefits.
* Higher protein intake and leucine-rich foods promote muscle synthesis, preventing age-related muscle loss and metabolic decline.
* Quality sleep improves muscle retention, workout performance, recovery, and overall physical health during aging processes effectively.
* Stretching, mobility work, and rest days enhance recovery, preserve independence, and maintain long-term muscle function effectively.
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