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EMP power grid shut down by nephilim elites will be by Illuminati NWO who runs both U.S. & China
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144 views • June 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Steven & Jana BenNun says to buy their Christian ministry EMP shield products to protect against China’s EMP attack and their last year’s 2020 asteroids prophecies. When the NWO shuts down the power grid and fuel and brings in their Nibiru death star space stations’ asteroids, their EMP shield will be useless
The CIA's Steven & Jana BenNun says the U.S. Navy ship "Donald Cook" was completely disabled by Russian fighter planes, because they did not have their EMP shield products. See their video "China Has Been Planning an EMP Strike on the US." Although it is true that the ship was shut down by Russian planes, it is Steven and Jana’s propaganda to sell their Christian ministry business EMP shield products, because war between China and the U.S. will be managed by the NWO AntiChrist one-world government and Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels. They are just trying to incite war between the humans. Steven BenNun is still making it look like China and Russia and the communist Satanist democrats and Joe Biden’s clone are the evil villains, and that the “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS and Donald Trump are the nationalist patriots trying to save the Constitution, when everyone belongs to the elite club of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists. Steven is playing the NWO’s “good cop bad cop” delusion upon his customers. When the NWO shuts down the power grid and fuel, Steven and Jana’s EMP shield products will be useless. It is part of their “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” doom & gloom prepper business to fight God’s wrath judgment, just like Steve Quayle’s emergency gold products Christian ministry and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn’s emergency food products Christian ministry. They do not mention a single word about repenting, or God’s judgment, or the real off-planet managers who are really behind the coming power grid shut down, or not to sell things using Christianity and Bible prophecy. Steven is saying that the U.S. is not prepared for an EMP strike, but he does not inform his viewers that the globalist elites have not prepared the U.S. for an EMP attack on purpose. He takes an article about China attacking the U.S. with EMP strike from the previous year to justify his sale pitch for his EMP shield products business. He is not a Christian, but a salesperson for the EMP shield company, while constantly begging for donations. This is why they need to sell Satan Lucifer’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” deception for their religious Christian prepper customers, who are trying to fight God’s wrath judgment with EMP shields and guns and emergency food and emergency gold and nuclear war bunkers and rocket launchers and tanks and gas masks and electric generators. The question is whether his “Israeli News Live” business disguised as a news agency was created as a Christian ministry or just to make money for himself? He is saying that his EMP shield products will keep people alive when the Bible says most of the humans on the earth will be dead when God’s judgment falls upon them, especially those who attacked his real Christians and prophets. I do not trust anyone who is selling products and begging for donations in their Christian ministry, and using the devil’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” deception to sell things. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Steven & Jana BenNun says to buy their Christian ministry EMP shield products to protect against China’s EMP attack and their last year’s 2020 asteroids prophecies. When the NWO shuts down the power grid and fuel and brings in their Nibiru death star space stations’ asteroids, their EMP shield will be useless
The CIA's Steven & Jana BenNun says the U.S. Navy ship "Donald Cook" was completely disabled by Russian fighter planes, because they did not have their EMP shield products. See their video "China Has Been Planning an EMP Strike on the US." Although it is true that the ship was shut down by Russian planes, it is Steven and Jana’s propaganda to sell their Christian ministry business EMP shield products, because war between China and the U.S. will be managed by the NWO AntiChrist one-world government and Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels. They are just trying to incite war between the humans. Steven BenNun is still making it look like China and Russia and the communist Satanist democrats and Joe Biden’s clone are the evil villains, and that the “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS and Donald Trump are the nationalist patriots trying to save the Constitution, when everyone belongs to the elite club of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists. Steven is playing the NWO’s “good cop bad cop” delusion upon his customers. When the NWO shuts down the power grid and fuel, Steven and Jana’s EMP shield products will be useless. It is part of their “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” doom & gloom prepper business to fight God’s wrath judgment, just like Steve Quayle’s emergency gold products Christian ministry and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn’s emergency food products Christian ministry. They do not mention a single word about repenting, or God’s judgment, or the real off-planet managers who are really behind the coming power grid shut down, or not to sell things using Christianity and Bible prophecy. Steven is saying that the U.S. is not prepared for an EMP strike, but he does not inform his viewers that the globalist elites have not prepared the U.S. for an EMP attack on purpose. He takes an article about China attacking the U.S. with EMP strike from the previous year to justify his sale pitch for his EMP shield products business. He is not a Christian, but a salesperson for the EMP shield company, while constantly begging for donations. This is why they need to sell Satan Lucifer’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” deception for their religious Christian prepper customers, who are trying to fight God’s wrath judgment with EMP shields and guns and emergency food and emergency gold and nuclear war bunkers and rocket launchers and tanks and gas masks and electric generators. The question is whether his “Israeli News Live” business disguised as a news agency was created as a Christian ministry or just to make money for himself? He is saying that his EMP shield products will keep people alive when the Bible says most of the humans on the earth will be dead when God’s judgment falls upon them, especially those who attacked his real Christians and prophets. I do not trust anyone who is selling products and begging for donations in their Christian ministry, and using the devil’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” deception to sell things. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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