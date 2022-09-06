18 Wheelers Stopped

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 6, 2022
4 Gas Facilities has been destroyed, consequently, a massive amount of fuel was taken off the market. Furthermore, DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) supply will devastate the trucking industry - which supplies everything we use: Food, Consumer Goods, auto parts and more.
00:00 - Overview from Now until Jesus Returns
06:53 - American Christian Refugees
10:14 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
11:13 - 4 Natural Gas Facilities Destroyed
14:21 - Diesel Exhaust Fluid Collapse
17:00 - 5 Plans to Destroy America
23:04 -18 Wheelers STOP
24:56 - Food Prices Double
26:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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