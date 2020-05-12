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Episode #1926 - Monday - May 11, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/vJ92Z0J39hE
Durham Full Throttle/ Podesta Testimony: Hillary Clinton & DNC Paid For Bogus Dossier - 1926-6P
U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham is going “full throttle” with his review into the origins of the investigation into suspected Russia-Trump coordination in the 2016 election, with additional top prosecutors involved in looking at different components of the original probe, sources told Fox News. Two sources told Fox News that Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri who was tapped by the Justice Department in February to review the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, is continuing to help with Durham’s investigation even after the DOJ’s move last week to drop the case against Flynn. Durham “Full Throttle” / Podesta Testimony: Hillary Clinton & DNC Paid For Bogus Dossier – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/PvsB30qFbnj
GUEST: Lindsay Grathwohl is an activist fighting for the constitution in the belly of the beast itself - San Francisco, California. She was born & raised in the San Francisco East Bay Area and has watched her once beautiful state crumble under socialist policies. Lindsay has organized many rallies in the northern California area, and has attended many rallies all along the west coast. She has faced Antifa many times in the streets of Berkeley, San Francisco & Portland and took part in Trevor Louden's "America Under Siege - Antifa" documentary in 2017 which exposed Antifa's ties to far left radicals with Marxist Communist agendas.
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