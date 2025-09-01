THOSE CHOSEN TO PASS FROM ONE WORLD INTO ANOTHER ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-SEPT 1 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A List of Parallels Between the Story of Noah's Ark and God's Gracious Plan of Salvation That We Enjoy: Noah Was Chosen, Called; He Believed, Was Separated, Sealed; Then Lifted from the Earth. Ah, But Even Before We Quit This World for Good, We Can Enjoy Fellowship With The Father and The Son Through the Holy Spirit.