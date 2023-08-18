EPOCH TV | Vulture Investors Frenzy To Buy Properties Burned Down in Hawaii

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Vulture Investors Frenzy To Buy Properties Burned Down in Hawaii





The fire in Lahaina destroyed nearly every single building.

About 1,000 people are still missing due to the Maui wildfire tragedy.

Nonetheless, vulture investors are showing eagerness to buy the burned-down properties.

Despite the severe circumstances, residents have reported getting phone calls from interested investors and realtors to buy their properties.

"It is disgusting. It is a land grab."





