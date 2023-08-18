Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Vulture Investors Frenzy To Buy Properties Burned Down in Hawaii
channel image
GalacticStorm
2092 Subscribers
Shop now
137 views
Published 17 hours ago

EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Vulture Investors Frenzy To Buy Properties Burned Down in Hawaii


The fire in Lahaina destroyed nearly every single building.

About 1,000 people are still missing due to the Maui wildfire tragedy.

Nonetheless, vulture investors are showing eagerness to buy the burned-down properties.

Despite the severe circumstances, residents have reported getting phone calls from interested investors and realtors to buy their properties.

"It is disgusting. It is a land grab."  


full episode: 

https://ept.ms/MauiLandGrabFM


Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvlahaina land grab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket