Communists Are Among Us ｜ 1.95 million ccp members lists exposed-z0QWki7Ug4Q

The best media sources to listen to about China and Russia
https://libertarianresources.substack.com/cp/176680830
Should Muslims & Anti-Imperialists support China or Russia? An open message to George Galloway, Max Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Hasan Piker, CounterPunch, & The Grayzone. And how to deal with Americans.:
https://antiwar.substack.com/p/chinaandrussia
Why do Right-wingers support Putin and Russia or China?
https://antiwar.substack.com/p/decadence
An addendum to "stop idolizing russia" by NFKRZ
https://antiwar.substack.com/p/russia
Steel Manning Non-Interventionism
https://antiwar.substack.com/p/why-im-not-a-non-interventionist
Geopolitics of Russia playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREsUPdVoUyUeYLy69uQ72pJ
Russia and Ukraine playlist
https://odysee.com/$/playlist/6a4ea350d8a139adb606e19b120b29153c9a9613
https://rumble.com/playlists/OmBDMKjByNA?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
Problems with China:
Condensed:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRG_Pjii0-xUyLBM6v-bE_u5
Extended:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREBisdgBSyLb09frkytT02u
https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9a67532e76a72802b28d1bfc7ced78b8e5c4d205
https://rumble.com/playlists/To7TIlsBrEc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
China's foreign policy ] Foreign policy of China
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREqQ0OvvXk1CQTwjOeAvON9
Human rights in China ] Safety in China ] Living in China
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRHlXJQXX8nWw36GXbFB-X0B
Poverty in China
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRGGY1qtzcmMfLX4_4KgQX6b
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=z0QWki7Ug4Q&list=PLkYQwSCzfVREBisdgBSyLb09frkytT02u&index=4