Communists Are Among Us ｜ 1.95 million ccp members lists exposed-z0QWki7Ug4Q
SayNoToDemocide
SayNoToDemocide
30 views • 2 days ago

The best media sources to listen to about China and Russia

https://libertarianresources.substack.com/cp/176680830


Should Muslims & Anti-Imperialists support China or Russia? An open message to George Galloway, Max Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Hasan Piker, CounterPunch, & The Grayzone. And how to deal with Americans.:

https://antiwar.substack.com/p/chinaandrussia


Why do Right-wingers support Putin and Russia or China?

https://antiwar.substack.com/p/decadence


An addendum to "stop idolizing russia" by NFKRZ

https://antiwar.substack.com/p/russia


Steel Manning Non-Interventionism

https://antiwar.substack.com/p/why-im-not-a-non-interventionist



Geopolitics of Russia playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREsUPdVoUyUeYLy69uQ72pJ


Russia and Ukraine playlist

https://odysee.com/$/playlist/6a4ea350d8a139adb606e19b120b29153c9a9613

https://rumble.com/playlists/OmBDMKjByNA?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


Problems with China:

Condensed:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRG_Pjii0-xUyLBM6v-bE_u5

Extended:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREBisdgBSyLb09frkytT02u


https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9a67532e76a72802b28d1bfc7ced78b8e5c4d205

https://rumble.com/playlists/To7TIlsBrEc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


China's foreign policy ] Foreign policy of China

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVREqQ0OvvXk1CQTwjOeAvON9


Human rights in China ] Safety in China ] Living in China

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRHlXJQXX8nWw36GXbFB-X0B


Poverty in China

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkYQwSCzfVRGGY1qtzcmMfLX4_4KgQX6b


Original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?  v=z0QWki7Ug4Q&list=PLkYQwSCzfVREBisdgBSyLb09frkytT02u&index=4

Keywords
chinaccpcpcchinese community party
