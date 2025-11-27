Babylon is fallen: United Church teaches children 'wearing hardly anything' is fine

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Memology 101





Satan’s leftists, feminists and homosexuals have taken over the fallen roman catholic church and her harlot protestant and orthodox daughters. In the United Church of Canada, one of the most leftist, christless churches ever, they are teaching children that ‘wearing hardly anything’ at LGBTQ pride parades is perfectly fine.





It’s time to come out of her my people, to COME OUT of Babylon and her false churches as per Revelation 18:4-5 and to join Christ, the Christ of the Bible.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]