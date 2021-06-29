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Does Making Believe We are God Make it so?
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50 views • June 29, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
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Apostasy Update # 24
But before we go there, it would be good to read some verses from Isaiah 47. You know, I’ve failed to read these passages during the last couple of weeks when we discussed the drug scene throughout the world, and particularly in the US with its legalizing of, well, the use of psychedelic and hallucinogenic drugs. Actually, we could have read these verses for pretty much all of our discussions, because they relate to where the world is today. The prophet Isaiah is declaring to the people of Babylon how God will deal with their involvement in sorcery and related forms of divination; the rejection of God, their Creator, replacing Him with themselves; the worship of the natural world, the stars, astrology, false prophecies, all having to do with communication with demons. There is no denying the comparison with what’s taking place today.
Again, Isaiah 47:8: “Therefore, hear now this, thou that art given to pleasures, that dwellest carelessly [in other words, “no problems,” right?], that sayeth in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me; I shall not sit as a widow, neither shall I know the loss of children: But these two things shall come to thee in a moment in one day, the loss of children, and widowhood: they shall come upon thee in their perfection for [what?] the multitude of thy sorceries, and for the great abundance of thine enchantments.”
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 24
But before we go there, it would be good to read some verses from Isaiah 47. You know, I’ve failed to read these passages during the last couple of weeks when we discussed the drug scene throughout the world, and particularly in the US with its legalizing of, well, the use of psychedelic and hallucinogenic drugs. Actually, we could have read these verses for pretty much all of our discussions, because they relate to where the world is today. The prophet Isaiah is declaring to the people of Babylon how God will deal with their involvement in sorcery and related forms of divination; the rejection of God, their Creator, replacing Him with themselves; the worship of the natural world, the stars, astrology, false prophecies, all having to do with communication with demons. There is no denying the comparison with what’s taking place today.
Again, Isaiah 47:8: “Therefore, hear now this, thou that art given to pleasures, that dwellest carelessly [in other words, “no problems,” right?], that sayeth in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me; I shall not sit as a widow, neither shall I know the loss of children: But these two things shall come to thee in a moment in one day, the loss of children, and widowhood: they shall come upon thee in their perfection for [what?] the multitude of thy sorceries, and for the great abundance of thine enchantments.”
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
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