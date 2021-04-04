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Protest at John Noble Home
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1 view • April 04, 2021
Protest at John Noble Home
97 Mount Pleasant St, Brantford ON, Canada
Cullen McDonald was live in Stand4THEE.
We can not allow our vets, our mothers, our fathers, and our grandparents
to be put into solitary confinement, or be a guinea pig for an
untested experimental mRNA JAB known to cause harm.
'Stop funding the agenda'
I have written permission to post this video from the owner of
the video.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
97 Mount Pleasant St, Brantford ON, Canada
Cullen McDonald was live in Stand4THEE.
We can not allow our vets, our mothers, our fathers, and our grandparents
to be put into solitary confinement, or be a guinea pig for an
untested experimental mRNA JAB known to cause harm.
'Stop funding the agenda'
I have written permission to post this video from the owner of
the video.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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