George W. Bush Yale Skull & Bonesman Makes a 'Freudian slip' on the Illegal Invasion of Iraq

George W Bush Yale Skull & Bones Nickname 'Temporary' makes a 'Freudian slip' at the taxslaves's waist of money 'Gorge W. Bush Library' in Cabal ran Dallas, Texas, concerning the illegal Invasion of Iraq based on lies. Remember the Cabal's installed puppet President George W. Bush, was surrounded by leaders of the House and Senate, announces the Joint Resolution to Authorize the Use of United States Armed Forces Against Iraq, October 2, 2002.

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