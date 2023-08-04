Create New Account
Andrew Bellers: 5 Years of Ministry
channel image
Zach Drew Show
82 Subscribers
3 views
Published Friday

Today we honor our very good friend Andrew Bellers and his time at IGBY International Ministries. Andrew may be leaving, but his contributions will always be appreciated. God bless you on all your future endeavors, Andrew!


Zach and Andrew also discuss the frightening developments of adding brain cells to computer chips. This doesn’t mean they are sentient (yet), but it does mean they are thinking. 


How will this impact us in the present day and the technological future? Find out today on The Zach Drew Show!


**********


Keywords
technologyaizach drewzach drew show

