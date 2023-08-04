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Andrew Bellers: 5 Years of Ministry
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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4 views • August 04, 2023

Today we honor our very good friend Andrew Bellers and his time at IGBY International Ministries. Andrew may be leaving, but his contributions will always be appreciated. God bless you on all your future endeavors, Andrew!


Zach and Andrew also discuss the frightening developments of adding brain cells to computer chips. This doesn’t mean they are sentient (yet), but it does mean they are thinking. 


How will this impact us in the present day and the technological future? Find out today on The Zach Drew Show!


**********


If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!


Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727


You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525 


Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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