2 Ways To Sell Your Home FASTER!

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and I’m a licensed real estate agent in the state of New York.

And yes, it’s time for a Berger Point.

People have asked me, what should I do to sell my home faster?

And that’s a key word, selling my home faster, rather than have it sit and sit and sit.

Well, one thing, you want to make it anti-clutter. No clutter anywhere.

So that takes time and purpose.

And even if you put it in one room, you cover it up nicely in a way that it’s attractive.

It makes a difference.

And I tell people, just start with your mailbox.

And they say, Chris, what are you talking about?

Start with your mailbox.

Make sure your mailbox is standing up straight.

Make sure it’s painted.

Make sure the numbers are apparent.

So, people can see it because it sets the tone.

And that’s what you want to do because the buyer comes in and sees this unconsciously thinking, well, this is pretty neat. This is attractive.

If they take care of some of the things on the outside, they must take care of the things on the inside.

And one of the other things that I recommend is getting a warranty service on your appliances.

What is that?

Well, it’s not very expensive, but it’s really worth a million dollars to the buyer because;

your dishwasher

your washer and dryer

and perhaps most importantly,

your well pump (if you have one)

your boiler (which is part of the heating system or any part of the heating system)

is covered under a warranty, preferably for one year.

So when a buyer comes in, he sees his warranty, he has confidence that when he purchases your home, everything’s gonna work.

And it makes the buyer feel a lot better about your home, thus separating it from other homes that may be in the running.

So today, I’m gonna show you my hat that my daughter gave me.

God only knows, it was probably the best song that Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys ever wrote.

So thank you for listening. Have a great day.

Contact Chris Berger -- https://bergerpoints.com




