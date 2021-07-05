Mexico Is About to Legalize Cannabis, what's that mean for the U.S.?

Mexico's Supreme Court voted that laws prohibiting the use of recreational marijuana were unconstitutional. The court ruling ordered the Mexican government to issue permits for personal marijuana use and the cultivation of small amounts of cannabis plants for any citizen 18 or older who applies.Multinational cannabis operator, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is poised to enter the Mexican market through a supply deal with CBD Life Holdings.Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently said federal marijuana laws may be outdated when he stated “a prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach.Federal policies of the past 16 years have greatly undermined its reasoning,” Thomas added. “The federal government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.Given all these developments, one can certainly understand why an ordinary person might think that the Federal Government has retreated from its once-absolute ban on marijuana,” he wrote.Show Links:The Supreme Court Is Forcing Mexico to Legalize Weed, Sort OfClever Leaves Cannabis Co Enters Mexico Via Supply Deal With CBD LifeSupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws may be outdatedHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 757 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.