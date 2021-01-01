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2/7/19 #SOTU: We ARE The #76Percent! #1776 #WeThePeople #WorldBank
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16 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/7/19: Polling shows that 76% of Americans supported President Trump’s State of the Union! We, the People, are the 76 percent! The #2ndAmRev!
You can watch the live stream of President Trump's nomination of David Malpass to head the World Bank here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn2_Q2xpvto
Please support the Golden State Times YT channel!
You can watch the SOTU address here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpf1IYU0poY
To read about the Pay for Play in our criminal Congress:
http://peterschweizer.com/books/secret-empires/
Van Jones refers to Trump's SOTU speech as "dog poop" on CNN:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/02/05/van-jones-trumps-sotu-was-a-psychotically-incoherent-speech-with-cookies-and-dog-poop/
Van Jones and Robert Kraft launch REFORM Alliance:
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/01/23/jay-z-meek-mill-robert-kraft-van-jones-launch-criminal-justice-reform-group/
What did those white outifts mean with the female Congresswomen at SOTU:
https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/why-did-the-democrat-women-wear-white-to-the-state-of-the-union-20190206-p50w0o.html
The true story of the Venezuela Regime Change:
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress.com/2019/02/03/the-truth-about-venezuela/
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
Get active:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela!
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
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2/7/19: Polling shows that 76% of Americans supported President Trump’s State of the Union! We, the People, are the 76 percent! The #2ndAmRev!
You can watch the live stream of President Trump's nomination of David Malpass to head the World Bank here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn2_Q2xpvto
Please support the Golden State Times YT channel!
You can watch the SOTU address here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpf1IYU0poY
To read about the Pay for Play in our criminal Congress:
http://peterschweizer.com/books/secret-empires/
Van Jones refers to Trump's SOTU speech as "dog poop" on CNN:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/02/05/van-jones-trumps-sotu-was-a-psychotically-incoherent-speech-with-cookies-and-dog-poop/
Van Jones and Robert Kraft launch REFORM Alliance:
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/01/23/jay-z-meek-mill-robert-kraft-van-jones-launch-criminal-justice-reform-group/
What did those white outifts mean with the female Congresswomen at SOTU:
https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/why-did-the-democrat-women-wear-white-to-the-state-of-the-union-20190206-p50w0o.html
The true story of the Venezuela Regime Change:
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress.com/2019/02/03/the-truth-about-venezuela/
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
Get active:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela!
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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