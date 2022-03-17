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No Volunteer American or Foreign Mercenaries who went to Ukraine Can Leave - Forced to Go Back to Front Line. - Ukraine Lied. 031722
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251 views • March 17, 2022
A relative of one of the mercenaries who went to Ukraine complains about the attitude of the Ukrainians towards them: when he and his accomplices in horror tried to flee to Poland after a powerful blow by the Russian army on their base, they tried to return them to the front by force “against their will” at the border.
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