Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3/18/2023 -- Large M6.9 (M6.7) earthquake strikes Ecuador South America -- 7's spread as expected
73 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

A new large M6.9 (M7.0 to M6.7) struck Ecuador South America as we were looking for -- a new upper 6 to low 7 to strike this region (as mentioned in my earthquake forecast for this week and 1 day ago in my seismic update) ..


Forecast for the week here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3tjr8MDraQ&t=0s


Update from 1 day ago here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lDl86gjB5o&t=0s


As mentioned at the end of this broadcast.. I am now sponsoring:


Our Lady's inn, taking care of mothers and infants / children here in the midwest Saint Louis region: https://ourladysinn.org


and.. since blocked by Youtube

Darkhorse Genetics podcast out of Colorado :

 / @uclv3pq9xxilfbvs...


I also will be sponsoring a few more worthy causes which I will share later this month if you want to help along with me!


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket