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PÁJAROS CAEN EN MÉXICO RECTÁNGULO EN EL SOL LA HORA H
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61 views • February 14, 2022
5G? Esto jamás se ha visto. ¿Coincidencia covid y antenas 5G? Yo no creo en la pandemia porque he seguido los eventos desde entonces, y leído informes sobre lo que está pasando. Les recomiendo apagar la TV e investigar sobre irradiación 5G como arma de guerra y la sintomatología por irradiación celular con microondas.
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