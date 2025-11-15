BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Judgments Fall On the Nations 11-15-25 to 11-17-25
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
3 words given to me from our lovely Jesus Christ concerning judgments against Sweden, Belgium, Australia, The Netherlands, England, Somalia, France, Mexico & Canada in addition to other things spoken of.

Verses:

Isaiah 34:2; Psalms 82:8; Matthew 12:36-37; Isaiah 2:4; Psalms 9:8; Isaiah 66:1-9; 15-18; Psalms 22:28; 47:8: Daniel 4:17; Proverbs 21:1; Genesis 6:12-22; chapter 41; John 9:39-41; Psalms 9:7-8; John 5:22-27; Psalms 96:13; 98:9; Acts 10:42; 17:31; 1 Peter 4:17; Romans 2:16; James 1:22-25; Psalms 110:5-6; Romans 2:11; Luke 8:17; Psalms 115:4-8; Isaiah 44:9-19; Habakkuk 2:8-10; Deuteronomy 28:15; Isaiah 2:8; Matthew 5:45; Hebrews 9:27; Ezekiel 16:4


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Closed

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

holynationsjudgkment
