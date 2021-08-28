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Remeece and Co surrounded by Police - Worldwide anti lockdown march 28.08.21
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20 views • August 28, 2021
This upload shows how ridiculous the police are and can be! The TSG (riot squad) are there with tons of vans over nothing more then no more then 25 people with a few banners and a bit of music. There was a afro festival at Clapham for context
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