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MAAP Real Media Covering The Event at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale.
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10 views • October 29, 2021
Oct 15th 2021 MAAP REAL Rep. Finchem Who got endorsed by President Donald J Trump 4 SOS Of Arizona.
MAAP Real Media Covering The Event at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale.
I appreciate the folks who gave thumbs up during the filming. Appreciative!! It’s humbling. George.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Media Covering The Event at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale.
I appreciate the folks who gave thumbs up during the filming. Appreciative!! It’s humbling. George.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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