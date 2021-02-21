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Dr. Carrie Madej - Full Interview - On The Dangers of mRNA Experimental Gene Altering Injections
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343 views • February 21, 2021
In this video Dr. Madej leaves no stone unturned when discussing the dangers of traditional vaccines, but especially the untested and untried mRNA vaccines.
The consequences could be horrific for humanity - but more seriously, this whole project of using humans as lab rats could be ushering in a depopulating eugenicist attempt -at genocide - as the likes of Bill Gates has in the past said he wants. Chilling!
You owe it to yourself and the future generations born of you to consider what is at stake here. You need to be properly informed before volunteering to roll up your sleeve like a willing and uninformed sheep. INFORMED CONSENT is critical.
More information at Big Gee's Blog - https://biggeesblog.cymru
The consequences could be horrific for humanity - but more seriously, this whole project of using humans as lab rats could be ushering in a depopulating eugenicist attempt -at genocide - as the likes of Bill Gates has in the past said he wants. Chilling!
You owe it to yourself and the future generations born of you to consider what is at stake here. You need to be properly informed before volunteering to roll up your sleeve like a willing and uninformed sheep. INFORMED CONSENT is critical.
More information at Big Gee's Blog - https://biggeesblog.cymru
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