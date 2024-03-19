Create New Account
Kash Patel With Absolute Proof Trump Offered Security on Jan 6. | Joe Pags

GalacticStorm

Published Yesterday

Joe Pags podcast | Kash Patel With Absolute Proof Trump Offered Security on Jan 6.

Kash Patel is the former DoD Chief of Staff 

Get his book "Government Gangsters."

www.fightwithKash.com

podcastjoe pagskash patel

