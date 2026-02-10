BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PHARMA FOOD: Biotech on Your Plate With Elze van Hamelen and Catherine Austin Fitts
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
299 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 1 day ago

Would you, knowingly, put the chemicals used to wash dishes and the heavy metals in antiperspirant products into your mouth? Unlike soap and aluminum, the foods we eat may appear and taste to be harmless, and so often we consume them without truly knowing where they came from, what they’re made of and if they’ve been contaminated. On today’s ‘Financial Rebellion’ menu: Sink your teeth in with Elze van Hamelen and get a taste of the true essence of modern cuisine, dished up by yours truly, Big Pharma.


Elze van Hamelen researches technocracy, surveillance, food systems, behavior manipulation and more. She writes for Catherine Austin Fitts’ ‘Solari Report,’ which includes the publications ‘Pharma Food’ and ‘The Dutch Farmers and Fishermen.’ Elze also contributes to an independent Dutch newspaper.


Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV

 Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET

➡️https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of &#8220;irreversible&#8221; neurological damage in children

Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of “irreversible” neurological damage in children

Belle Carter
The unseen foundation: How neglecting foot health undermines personal liberty and mobility

The unseen foundation: How neglecting foot health undermines personal liberty and mobility

Ava Grace
Beyond oranges: The surprising VEGETABLES packed with immune-boosting Vitamin C

Beyond oranges: The surprising VEGETABLES packed with immune-boosting Vitamin C

Ramon Tomey
Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Belle Carter
Eggs: A nutritional powerhouse or cholesterol concern? The truth behind the debate

Eggs: A nutritional powerhouse or cholesterol concern? The truth behind the debate

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Critics warn FDA&#8217;s relaxed dye labeling rules could mislead consumers

Critics warn FDA’s relaxed dye labeling rules could mislead consumers

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy