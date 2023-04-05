What is the Christian Education Timeline?

Foundation for American Christian Education teaches Biblical Worldview History (His Story) using ten links on a timeline. This timeline enables students to organize events while they learn "God's Mighty Deeds" each year. Dr. Brenda MacMenamin is focusing on the first link, Creation, in this lesson. To learn more about this see, https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/teaching-his-story-community-1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.