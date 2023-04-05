Create New Account
What is the Christian Education Timeline?
Foundation for American Christian Education teaches Biblical Worldview History (His Story) using ten links on a timeline. This timeline enables students to organize events while they learn "God's Mighty Deeds" each year. Dr. Brenda MacMenamin is focusing on the first link, Creation, in this lesson. To learn more about this see, https://teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/teaching-his-story-community-1

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

