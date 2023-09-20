Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CAN WE CLEAR THE AIR ON A COUPLE THINGS?
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
149 Subscribers
29 views
Published 15 hours ago

Living in truth has to be a full time effort and it applies even when we like the lie... Our case is good enuf. We don't need to make up shit or go along w stuff that is less than fully honest. We already have a winner there so, let's be careful and keep it clean. These are a few things, off top of my head, that are just killing me tho. Lol. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivaltruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket