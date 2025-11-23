BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Christmas Christian? - Part 1 - Pagan origins
TrumpetsVoice
TrumpetsVoice
29 views • 1 day ago

There is much debate among Christians today as to whether Christmas should be celebrated by Christians or not.

In part 1 of this series we examine the history and origins of this holiday celebration.

In part 2 we delve into the time of year that Christ would have been born and provide 2 possible times of year that he would have been born, and the answer may surprise you!.

Then in part 3 of this series we will examine this from scripture and use examples of ones recorded in Gods word to help reason out whether it would be acceptable to our creator for us to join in this yearly celebration or not.

Our hope is that this series will help Christians to have all the information they need to help them decide whether they should celebrate it or not.

Ultimately the choice is yours, we just aim to shed light on how God himself feels about this holiday. See please join us in this podcast series as we seek to answer the question "Is Christmas Christian?"....

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristmaspodcastscripturescripturesbiblicalfalse religionbaaldoctrinediscussionnimrodteachingyahushasun worshipmolechsantasol invictussaturnaliatammuzkrampuspagan originstrumpets voicesemaramis
