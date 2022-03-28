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DPR and Russian Troops are Advancing Beyond the settlement of Verkhnetoretskoe, Ukraine. 032822
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120 views • March 28, 2022
DPR and Russian troops are advancing beyond the settlement. Verkhnetoretskoe
The troops of the DPR, with the support of the Russian army, are confidently moving forward. At the moment, they are recapturing the territory beyond the settlement. Verkhnetoretskoe.
The troops of the DPR, with the support of the Russian army, are confidently moving forward. At the moment, they are recapturing the territory beyond the settlement. Verkhnetoretskoe.
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