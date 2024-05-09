Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miraculous Manifestation of St Charbel During Procession of His Tomb in Australia! May 8
channel image
High Hopes
3191 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


May 8, 2024


The photograph taken during the procession of St Charbel's replica tomb in Australia shows the appearance of the Saint in the form of smoke or clouds in the air above the faithful.


Music: An Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-FoTMVpLBg

Keywords
catholicapparitionprocessionst charbelmother and refuge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket