Miraculous Manifestation of St Charbel During Procession of His Tomb in Australia! May 8

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 8, 2024
The photograph taken during the procession of St Charbel's replica tomb in Australia shows the appearance of the Saint in the form of smoke or clouds in the air above the faithful.
Music: An Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-FoTMVpLBg
