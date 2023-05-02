DURING A DEADLY PANDEMIC OUR "STRESSED" SAVIORS FROM TRIAGE FOUND TIME TO DANCE IN EMPTY HOSPITALS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psxOdTx7wVRC/
May 02, 2023Source: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1653173452755402752
While they had us believe we were in a deadly pandemic with masks and mandatory vaccinations as our saviors from triage, our "stressed" staff found time to dance in empty hospitals. Shame about those canceled cancer screenings, huh?
