DURING A DEADLY PANDEMIC OUR "STRESSED" SAVIORS FROM TRIAGE FOUND TIME TO DANCE IN EMPTY HOSPITALS (mirrored)
Published 20 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/psxOdTx7wVRC/

May 02, 2023Source: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1653173452755402752


While they had us believe we were in a deadly pandemic with masks and mandatory vaccinations as our saviors from triage, our "stressed" staff found time to dance in empty hospitals. Shame about those canceled cancer screenings, huh?

vaccinedancebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

