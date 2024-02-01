BREAKING: Ukrainian sources posted the result of the ATTACK on the Russian 'Ivanovets' MISSILE BOAT - Ship Completely SANK after Several Explosions

Breaking - #Russia allegedly lost the #Ivanovets MRK near #Sevastopol⚡️
💬 Bandera Sources claim that "Several Ukrainian Naval Kamikaze Drones struck and sunk the Russian ship "Ivanovets" in #Crimea.
📜 Voenkor Kotenok wrote: "The Ivanovets MRK sank while repelling a night attack by the AFU on #Sevastopol. The ship took three hits from naval drones. The crew fought until the last to keep the ship afloat."
🔹 MoD has not commented on the incident yet.
